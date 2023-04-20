Nimmo leads Mets against the Giants after 5-hit outing

New York Mets (12-7, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-11, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (2-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Sean Manaea (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -135, Giants +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the San Francisco Giants after Brandon Nimmo’s five-hit game on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 6-11 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Giants have a 2-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.

New York is 12-7 overall and 8-5 on the road. The Mets have gone 7-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has three home runs, four walks and six RBI while hitting .323 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nimmo has a .349 batting average to lead the Mets, and has five doubles and a home run. Pete Alonso is 12-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (calf), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

By The Associated Press