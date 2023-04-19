Braves visit the Padres on 8-game road win streak

Atlanta Braves (14-4, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (8-11, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (2-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (0-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -120, Padres +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep an eight-game road win streak alive when they face the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 4-8 record in home games and an 8-11 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 4.36 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Atlanta has a 14-4 record overall and a 10-1 record on the road. The Braves have a 6-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and four home runs while hitting .347 for the Padres. Nelson Cruz is 13-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has five doubles and three home runs while hitting .368 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 11-for-35 with six doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 8-2, .262 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press