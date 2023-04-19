Clear
Phils’ Marsh breaks up combined no-hit bid by White Sox

By AP News
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the second inning in the second game of the baseball team's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Phils' Marsh breaks up combined no-hit bid by White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox lost a bid for a combined no-hitter when the Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh hit a double off left-hander Aaron Bummer on the first pitch of the eighth inning. Chicago starter Lucas Giolito was pulled after throwing 102 pitches in six hitless innings in the second game of a doubleheader. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. Giolito threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, 2020. Kendall Graveman came on in the seventh and retired the side on eight pitches. Giolito was aided by a leaping catch by left fielder Romy Gonzalez to rob Alec Bohm of an extra-base hit in the fifth.

