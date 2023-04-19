Cloudy
Giants starter Alex Wood exits early because of injury

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Alex Wood exited his start against the Miami Marlins in the third inning Tuesday night because of an apparent lower leg injury.

Wood planted both feet awkwardly after he came off the mound and fielded Jean Segura’s bunt near the third-base line. He threw out Segura by a step.

But the pitcher limped around the mound, prompting immediate attention from an athletic trainer and Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Wood was replaced by Jakob Junis.

Wood’s outing ended after 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one run and one hit, striking out three and walking one.

The 32-year-old Wood has not completed five innings in any of his first three starts this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

