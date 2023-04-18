Yankees host the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (8-8, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, six strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 8.44 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -143, Angels +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

New York is 6-4 at home and 10-6 overall. The Yankees rank third in the majors with 26 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 5-5 in road games and 8-8 overall. The Angels have gone 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has a .315 batting average to rank second on the Yankees, and has two doubles and four home runs. Rizzo is 12-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with four home runs while slugging .533. Gio Urshela is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press