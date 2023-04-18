Braves activate Fried off IL to start against Padres View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried was activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday night against the San Diego Padres, who took him in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft.

Fried was placed on the IL after leaving his opening-day start against Washington with a strained left hamstring. He allowed one run and four hits over 3 1/3 innings in that game.

He is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA in three career starts against the Padres, with 17 strikeouts and only two walks in 22 innings.

Fried was sent from San Diego to Atlanta in a six-player trade on Dec. 19, 2014, during the Paders’ failed win-now push for the 2015 season. He made his big league debut on Aug. 8, 2017.

