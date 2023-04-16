Giants bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Tigers

San Francisco Giants (5-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -149, Tigers +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to break a three-game slide with a win over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 5-9 record overall and a 2-3 record at home. The Tigers are 2-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 5-9 record overall and a 3-5 record on the road. The Giants are 2-8 in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (calf), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press