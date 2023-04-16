Partly Cloudy
51.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers square off against the Cubs in series rubber match

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago Cubs (7-5, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -235, Cubs +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has gone 5-3 at home and 7-7 overall. The Dodgers are second in the majors with 26 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Chicago is 7-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Cubs have gone 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (illness), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 