Dodgers square off against the Cubs in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (7-5, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -235, Cubs +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has gone 5-3 at home and 7-7 overall. The Dodgers are second in the majors with 26 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Chicago is 7-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Cubs have gone 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (illness), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press