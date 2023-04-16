Athletics to break skid in game against the Mets

New York Mets (9-6, second in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-12, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Athletics: JP Sears (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -163, Athletics +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to end a three-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets.

Oakland has a 2-6 record at home and a 3-12 record overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

New York has gone 5-4 on the road and 9-6 overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .340.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .000 batting average, 9.00 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Mets: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press