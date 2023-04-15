Clear
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Happ leads Cubs against the Dodgers after 4-hit performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago Cubs (7-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -163, Cubs +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Ian Happ had four hits against the Dodgers on Friday.

Los Angeles has gone 4-3 in home games and 7-7 overall. The Dodgers have gone 5-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 2-1 record in road games and a 7-5 record overall. The Cubs rank eighth in the NL with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (illness), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 