Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (7-6, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-8, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -113, Red Sox -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Boston is 3-4 at home and 6-8 overall. The Red Sox rank ninth in the majors with 18 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 4-3 record in road games and a 7-6 record overall. The Angels have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.52.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

