Tigers play the Giants leading series 1-0

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (5-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit has a 1-3 record in home games and a 4-9 record overall. The Tigers have a 3-8 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco is 5-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Giants have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .442.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (groin), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

