Clear
51.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tigers take home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (5-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (3-9, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sean Manaea (0-0); Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -144, Tigers +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Detroit has a 0-3 record in home games and a 3-9 record overall. The Tigers have a 2-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 3-3 on the road and 5-7 overall. The Giants have a 4-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.70 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (groin), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 