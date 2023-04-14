Clear
Mets visit the Athletics to start 3-game series

By AP News

New York Mets (7-6, second in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-10, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -205, Athletics +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the New York Mets to start a three-game series.

Oakland is 3-10 overall and 2-4 in home games. The Athletics have a 1-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 3-4 on the road and 7-6 overall. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .000 batting average, 8.06 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Mets: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

