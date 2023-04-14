Clear
Dodgers host the Cubs to begin 3-game series

By AP News

Chicago Cubs (6-5, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-6, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0); Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -169, Cubs +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 4-2 record at home and a 7-6 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Chicago is 1-1 in road games and 6-5 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .280, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (side), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

