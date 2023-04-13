Clear
Padres host the Brewers to open 4-game series

By AP News

Milwaukee Brewers (8-4, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (7-6, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Padres: Nick Martinez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -140, Brewers +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

San Diego is 7-6 overall and 3-3 at home. The Padres have a 2-1 record in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has an 8-4 record overall and a 3-3 record on the road. The Brewers have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .264.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 7-3, .000 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

