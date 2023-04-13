Clear
Orioles bring 2-1 series lead over Athletics into game 4

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (3-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-6, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (0-0); Orioles: Cole Irvin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -229, Athletics +189; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Baltimore is 6-6 overall and 3-3 at home. The Orioles have a 3-6 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Oakland has a 3-9 record overall and a 1-5 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 1-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.91 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 2-8, .000 batting average, 7.76 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

Athletics: Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

