Blue Jays rally in 9th, beat Tigers in 10 on Springer’s hit

By AP News

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past Detroit 4-3, handing the Tigers their sixth consecutive defeat. Toronto erased a two-run deficit in the ninth on sacrifice flies by Whit Merrifield and pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk after reliever Trey Wingenter loaded the bases. Springer’s single up the middle off José Cisnero scored automatic runner Danny Jansen, who advanced from second to third on Kevin Kiermaier’s sacrifice bunt. Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in eight innings for the Blue Jays, who have won seven of eight. Detroit took a 3-1 lead on Kerry Carpenter’s two-run homer in the seventh. Nick Maton also homered for the Tigers.

