Giants and Dodgers square off with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (6-6, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-6, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -171, Giants +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Francisco has gone 2-3 at home and 5-6 overall. The Giants have a 3-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 2-4 on the road and 6-6 overall. The Dodgers are 6-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press