Mets and Padres meet, winner takes 3-game series

By AP News

San Diego Padres (7-5, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (6-6, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-0); Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -113, Padres -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York is 3-2 at home and 6-6 overall. The Mets are 5-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 4-2 record on the road and a 7-5 record overall. The Padres have hit 16 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 7-3, .000 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

