Hays leads Orioles against the Athletics after 4-hit performance

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (2-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-5, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-0); Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -182, Athletics +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Oakland Athletics after Austin Hays’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Baltimore has a 3-2 record in home games and a 6-5 record overall. The Orioles have a 5-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland is 0-5 in road games and 2-9 overall. The Athletics have gone 0-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 1-9, .000 batting average, 8.59 ERA, outscored by 54 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

Athletics: Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

