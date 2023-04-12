Clear
Angels take on the Nationals with series tied 1-1

By AP News

Washington Nationals (4-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-5, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0); Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -171, Nationals +145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 2-3 at home and 6-5 overall. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Washington is 4-8 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Nationals have a 1-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

