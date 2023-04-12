Clear
Rays hit 4 more homers, beat Red Sox for 11th straight win

By AP News
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, right, celebrates with Wander Franco after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays ran their season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer from Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2. Yandy Díaz and Lowe hit back-to-back solo shots with two out in the fifth inning. Lowe extended his homer streak to four straight games. Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also connected for the Rays, and McClanahan struck out nine while pitching five-plus innings of one-run ball.

By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press

