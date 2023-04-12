Rays hit 4 more homers, beat Red Sox for 11th straight win View Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays ran their season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer from Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2. Yandy Díaz and Lowe hit back-to-back solo shots with two out in the fifth inning. Lowe extended his homer streak to four straight games. Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also connected for the Rays, and McClanahan struck out nine while pitching five-plus innings of one-run ball.

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press