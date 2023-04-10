Clear
Rutschman leads Orioles against the Athletics after 4-hit performance

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (2-7) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-5)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-0); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -179, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Oakland Athletics after Adley Rutschman had four hits against the Yankees on Sunday.

Baltimore had an 83-79 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Orioles averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 171 home runs.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 31-50 record on the road last season. The Athletics scored 3.5 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 4.8.

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

Athletics: Seth Brown: day-to-day (rib), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

