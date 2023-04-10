Clear
Nationals visit the Angels to start 3-game series

By AP News

Washington Nationals (3-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-4)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0); Angels: Jose Suarez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -254, Nationals +209; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Washington Nationals to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 40-41 record at home last season. The Angels averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .233.

Washington went 55-107 overall and 29-52 on the road a season ago. The Nationals slugged .377 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

