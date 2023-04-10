Clear
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Giants begin 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-5)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Giants: Logan Webb (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -156, Giants +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .390 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 54-27 record on the road last season. The Dodgers slugged .441 with a .333 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Giants: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 