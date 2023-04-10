Giants begin 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-5)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Giants: Logan Webb (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -156, Giants +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .390 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 54-27 record on the road last season. The Dodgers slugged .441 with a .333 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Giants: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press