Royals try to sweep series against the Giants

By AP News

Kansas City Royals (3-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-5)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -163, Royals +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will aim to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 44-37 at home a season ago. The Giants scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.3 last season.

Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 26-54 on the road a season ago. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 138 home runs.

INJURIES: Giants: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

