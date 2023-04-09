Rays look to keep home win streak going, host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (2-6) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -296, Athletics +241; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 51-30 record at home last season. The Rays averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Athletics pitching staff had a 4.53 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.6 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Rays: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press