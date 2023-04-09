Angels and Blue Jays meet to decide series winner

Toronto Blue Jays (5-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-3)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -127, Blue Jays +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 40-41 at home a season ago. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 3.79 ERA last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .263 and slugging .431.

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press