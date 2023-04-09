Clear
Padres play the Braves leading series 2-1

By AP News

San Diego Padres (5-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-3)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (0-0); Braves: Dylan Dodd (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -118, Padres -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 series lead.

Atlanta went 101-61 overall and 55-26 in home games a season ago. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 3.8.

San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

