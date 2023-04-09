Clear
Mariners edge Guardians 3-2, hand Quantrill rare home loss

By AP News
Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) cannot catch an RBI double by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eugenio Suárez drove in two runs and the Seattle Mariners got to Cal Quantrill early before handing Cleveland’s starter his first home loss since 2019 with a 3-2 win over the Guardians. Suárez hit RBI singles in the first and second innings off Quantrill, who came in 14-0 in 34 regular-season starts at Progressive Field. The right-hander hadn’t lost a home start since Sept. 9, 2019, when he was with San Diego. Marco Gonzales allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings, and Seattle’s bullpen came through again as the Mariners won their sixth straight in Cleveland. The Mariners’ relievers combined for five scoreless innings in Friday’s win.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

