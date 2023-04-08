Cloudy
Phillies bring 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against Padres

By AP News

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -140, Padres +118; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS. The Phillies lead the series 3-1 and will move on to the World Series with a victory.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 47-34 in home games. The Phillies have a 54-21 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 45-36 in road games. The Padres are 70-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm is fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Bryce Harper is 16-for-39 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 32 home runs while slugging .531. Trent Grisham is 7-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .239 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.08 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

