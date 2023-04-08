Cloudy
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -149, Diamondbacks +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Arizona had a 74-88 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 7.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .230.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 54-27 record on the road last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 212 home runs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 