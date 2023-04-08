Cloudy
Rays look to keep home win streak alive, host the Athletics

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (2-5) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (7-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Shintaro Fujinami (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -279, Athletics +230; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Oakland Athletics.

Tampa Bay went 86-76 overall and 51-30 in home games a season ago. The Rays batted .239 as a team in the 2022 season with a .686 OPS.

Oakland went 60-102 overall and 31-50 on the road a season ago. The Athletics batted .216 as a team in the 2022 season with a .626 OPS.

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

