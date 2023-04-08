Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2

Kansas City Royals (2-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-4)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (0-0); Giants: Sean Manaea (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -139, Royals +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Giants averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .234 and slugging .390.

Kansas City had a 65-96 record overall and a 26-54 record on the road last season. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Giants: Roberto Perez: day-to-day (shoulder), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press