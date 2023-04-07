Cloudy
Mets walk to 9-3 win over Marlins in home opener

By AP News
New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Mets walk to 9-3 win over Marlins in home opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill pitched six shutout innings, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor hit their first home runs of the season and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 in their home opener. Miami starter Edward Cabrera walked a career-high seven in 2 2/3 innings and was pulled without giving up a hit. New York took advantage of 12 free passes from six Marlins pitchers. Pete Alonso also homered and drove in two runs for the Mets. They improved to 4-1 against Miami this season and rebounded from a three-game sweep in Milwaukee that completed a 3-4 road trip to start the season.

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

