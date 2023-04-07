Cloudy
Dodgers look to continue win streak, play the Diamondbacks

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -225, Diamondbacks +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 40-41 in home games last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .385 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 54-27 record on the road last season. The Dodgers pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.2 runs per game in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Miguel Vargas: day-to-day (thumb), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

