Angels host the Blue Jays to begin 3-game series

By AP News

Toronto Blue Jays (4-3) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-2)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (0-0); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -124, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Angels batted .233 as a team in the 2022 season with a .687 OPS.

Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record in road games last season. The Blue Jays scored 4.8 runs per game while giving up 4.2 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

