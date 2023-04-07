Angels host the Blue Jays to begin 3-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (4-3) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-2)
Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (0-0); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -124, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to start a three-game series.
Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Angels batted .233 as a team in the 2022 season with a .687 OPS.
Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record in road games last season. The Blue Jays scored 4.8 runs per game while giving up 4.2 in the 2022 season.
INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press