Royals visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

By AP News

Kansas City Royals (1-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-3)

San Francisco; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-0); Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -184, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Giants averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 26-54 on the road a season ago. The Royals slugged .380 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Giants: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

