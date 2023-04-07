Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics visit the Rays to open 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (2-4) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-0); Rays: Zach Eflin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -238, Athletics +195; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics to open a three-game series.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 51-30 record at home last season. The Rays averaged 8.0 hits per game last season and totaled 139 home runs.

Oakland went 60-102 overall and 31-50 on the road last season. The Athletics averaged 7.1 hits per game last season and totaled 137 home runs.

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 