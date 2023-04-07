Cloudy
Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Padres into game 2

By AP News

San Diego Padres (3-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (0-0); Braves: Jared Shuster (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -131, Padres +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 55-26 record at home last season. The Braves averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game, including 1.5 home runs.

San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 45-36 record in road games last season. The Padres slugged .382 with a .318 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

