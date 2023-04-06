Partly Cloudy
White Sox and Giants meet in series rubber match

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-3)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago went 81-81 overall and 37-44 at home a season ago. The White Sox averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game, including 0.9 home runs.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 37-44 on the road a season ago. The Giants slugged .390 with a .705 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

