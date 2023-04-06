Partly Cloudy
Diamondbacks open 4-game series at home against the Dodgers

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -153, Diamondbacks +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a four-game series.

Arizona had a 74-88 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks batted .230 as a team in the 2022 season with a .689 OPS.

Los Angeles went 111-51 overall and 54-27 on the road last season. The Dodgers scored 5.2 runs per game while giving up 3.2 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (ankle), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Miguel Vargas: day-to-day (thumb), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

