Manoah, Blue Jays blank Royals 3-0, Guerrero hits first HR

By AP News
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, reacts after hitting a single, next to Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0. Manoah (1-0) held the Royals hitless until Jackie Bradley Jr. singled with one out in the fifth. Despite struggling to locate his off-speed pitches for strikes, Manoah struck out five with four walks. Guerrero and Daulton Varsho had three hits apiece. Zack Greinke (0-2) worked ahead of batters all night, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20-of-25 hitters.

By MARC BOWMAN
Associated Press

