Olson homers, drives in 3 to help Braves sweep Cards

By AP News
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez, right, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Olson homered and drove in three, and the Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2. Bryce Elder pitched six strong innings, giving up two hits, striking out six and walked three. The Braves won for the fifth time in their first six games. Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker hit his first career home run in the seventh. St. Louis has lost three straight games. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed five runs on nine hits. He struck out six and walked one. His six innings was the longest for a St. Louis starter this season.

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

