Athletics and Guardians meet to determine series winner

By AP News

Cleveland Guardians (4-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (2-3)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-0); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Guardians -129, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .346 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.8 home runs per game.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Guardians averaged 8.7 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

