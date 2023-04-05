Clear
Mariners and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (3-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-4)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -145, Mariners +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Mariners slugged .390 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 33-48 record in road games last season. The Angels averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

