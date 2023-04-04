Clear
Rockies take on the Dodgers looking to end road skid

By AP News

Colorado Rockies (2-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -265, Rockies +215; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Dodgers pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.2 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Colorado had a 68-94 record overall and a 27-54 record on the road last season. The Rockies slugged .397 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

