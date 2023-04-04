Mostly Cloudy
Athletics take home losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

By AP News

Cleveland Guardians (3-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-2)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Athletics: JP Sears (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Guardians -203, Athletics +170; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Cleveland Guardians looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

Oakland went 60-102 overall and 29-52 in home games last season. The Athletics batted .216 as a team in the 2022 season with a .626 OPS.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games a season ago. The Guardians averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .253 and slugging .382.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

