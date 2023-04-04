Mariners to break losing streak in game against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (3-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-4)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -167, Angels +142; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners look to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff put up a 3.59 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 33-48 record in road games last season. The Angels batted .233 as a team in the 2022 season with a .687 OPS.

INJURIES: Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press